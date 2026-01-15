news
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router
Collabora’s Sjoerd Simons has developed openwrt-one-debian, a set of scripts and tools that make it easier for one to install a full Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the OpenWrt One device, leveraging its NVMe storage and giving you the freedom to enable custom services, support for containers, development tools, and more.
Still not convinced? This project aims to provide you with a complete operating system with familiar package management, services, and development workflows, instead of using a constrained embedded userspace, as OpenWrt One ships with the OpenWrt Linux-based operating system by default.