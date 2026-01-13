news
Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)
-
Søren ☛ Run Hugo Blog on uberspace
Back in 2019, I wrote an article on how to run a hugo blog on uberspace (🇩🇪). The magic is not to bring the static files on a webhoster, that’s easy, but that uberspace allows building and publishing the blog for you on your domain. Like GitHub or Netlify, but with a small German hoster.
-
Joost de Valk ☛ The silence is deafening: Google’s “agentic” future leaves the WordPress economy behind
The list of launch partners is a who’s who of modern commerce: Shopify, BigCommerce, Etsy, Wayfair, Walmart, and Target. Financial giants like Stripe, Visa, and Adyen are backing it.
But if you look closely at that list, you’ll notice a gaping hole.
WordPress and WooCommerce are nowhere to be found.