original
Red Hat Gives You Less and Less Over Time
Red Hat was my first distro. It's the first thing I used. Red Hat came with lots of options (for desktops) and didn't really impose anything on me. I could choose between almost 10 window managers or desktop environments.
What has happened since then? Well, Red Hat removed choice and decided it would be Red Hat's way or the highway. Worse yet, it began denying access to source code.
If the future of GNU/Linux is Software Freedom, then this future isn't Red Hat or IBM. █