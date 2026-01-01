news
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
Quoting: Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why —
Microsoft dropping support for Windows 10 has left a lot of perfectly good hardware in limbo just because it doesn't meet the requirements for Windows 11. Naturally, people are reluctant to let Microsoft turn their functional computers into e-waste, so they're switching over to Linux. One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS. Just a month after its latest version released, it was downloaded over a million times. According to ZorinOS developers, almost 800,000 of those downloads came from Windows users. Windows 10 users are clearly flocking to this distro, so I installed it to see what the appeal is. Turns out, it's the perfect replacement.
Linuxiac:
-
Zorin OS 18 Hits 2 Million Downloads as Windows Users Drive Growth
Zorin, a Linux distro that positioned itself as a familiar and accessible entry point for users leaving Windows, continues to move with growing confidence toward reaching a broader user base. I say this because the most recently published information on the subject is impressive.
Following the release of Zorin OS 18 on October 14, the project recorded more than 100,000 downloads within the first 48 hours. In just one month, that figure climbed to 1 million. Now, Zorin OS has reached another milestone.
According to a post on the distribution’s official X account, Zorin OS 18 has reached 2 million downloads in less than 3 months since release, marking the fastest adoption in the project’s history. But what’s even more interesting is the fact that more than three-quarters of those downloads came from Windows users.