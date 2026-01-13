news
Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes
Highlights of Thunderbird 147 include a “Show Full Path” folder pane option for compact view modes, a new `mail.useLocalizedFolderNames’ option to toggle special folder name localization, and support for special folders to be localized based on a restricted set of names.
Several bugs were addressed in Thunderbird 147 to improve things like compacting multiple folders, resetting manual folder sorting for subfolders, unified archive subfolders, displaying folders with deep hierarchy and long names, as well as moving saved search/virtual folders under IMAP.