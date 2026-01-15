news
Games: Cygames, CiniCross, and More
-
Cygames announced an AI studio, and then put up an apology over it | GamingOnLinux
The expansion of generative AI continues with Cygames recently announcing the formation of an AI studio. Fans weren't happy, and now Cygames have apologised.
-
Check out the demo for CiniCross if you enjoy roguelikes and nonogram styled puzzles | GamingOnLinux
Is it a roguelike? Is it a puzzle game? CiniCross is both, taking place in a retro-styled dark fantasy universe it looks rather interesting. Made with Unity, it doesn't actually advertise it but there's even a Native Linux demo of the game available.
-
Check out the great enhancement patch for the original Splinter Cell | GamingOnLinux
Where bigger developers like Ubisoft don't fix up their old games - the community provides, check out EnhancedSC for the original Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell.
-
GOG plan to look a bit closer at Linux through 2026 | GamingOnLinux
With Linux gaming clearly showing it's becoming more popular, and with GOG under new ownership, there's hope yet that GOG will improve their Linux support.
-
Nexus Mods retire their in-development cross-platform app to focus back on Vortex | GamingOnLinux
One of the new Nexus Mods owners posted an announcement noting that they're moving back to Vortex, ceasing development on their newer cross-platform app.
-
Valve tweak Steam Community Awards to deal with point farming and "attention-grabbing content" | GamingOnLinux
Along with an entirely new set of awards you can give out across Steam the changes should stop all the clown farming on reviews, guides, forum posts and more.