Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway

I'm far from the most adept Linux user, but I can handle my way around it through constantly trying out new things. One of those is Wayland. Now, by no means is Wayland something new and shiny. However, I've stuck to X11 because it works just fine for me as an occasional user. But lately I've been feeling the itch to give it a shot. Not because something was wrong with X11, but I should probably get a handle on what is shaping up as the popular choice. As it turns out, before I knew it, I was spending most of my time in Wayland.

Now, I'd read up enough about Wayland to know that some things wouldn't work quite how I expected them to. And yeah, that was the case. Some things did break. But what surprised me is just how small most of those issues were and how quickly those quirks stopped bothering me. Not because they got fixed, but mostly because my workflow just figured a way around them, and I no longer felt constrained by the quirks. Here are three Wayland quirks that stood out early on, and then stopped bothering me at all.