The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.
The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.
The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Android Leftovers
- Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
- Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
- Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]
- IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
- The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect
- Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
- Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers
- Android Leftovers
- 6 hidden Android settings that are quietly destroying your battery life
- 5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless
- Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
- Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More
- All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]
- GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]
- Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS
- Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support
- Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security
- A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work
- NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation
- GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]
- Linux 6.19-rc5
- Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway
- João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
- Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware
- Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1
- Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite
- MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3
- Android Leftovers
- I Love Dark Mode On My Android Phone
- Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs in the Making, The Mainstream Media is Selling Us Land on the Moon [original]
- Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and This Week in Linux
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Coding, and Standards
- Databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More
- FutureOfGamming.com, Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Game Jam for Free Software Desktop Games
- Linux Kernel: Linux tc, Linus Torvalds Turns to Slop, Kernel 6.12.64 in EasyOS, and Vizio Trial Delayed
- Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years [original]
- Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today [original]
- Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
- The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
- Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
- 3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
- I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to
- One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update
- Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project
- Free and Open Source Software
- Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines [original]
- Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07
- LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160
- ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1
- Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch
- GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]
- Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 11th, 2026
- How to Upgrade Linux Mint 22.2 to Linux Mint 22.3
- Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux
- Budgie 11 Desktop Environment Will Be Ported to Qt 6, Development Kicks Off
- Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux
- RebelsTool 1.0.9 Shows GNU/Linux Ahead of Windows
- I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream
- Tinkerer’s Treasure: dArkOS Brings Debian Linux to RK3326/3356 Devices
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Linux Devices and Badly Made Devices
- KDE: KJournald, New Snaps, QtNat, and Updated Tellico Handbook
- KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
- Android Leftovers
- I turned my old Android phone into a PC stats monitor (and it looks great)
- Labwc
- Free and Open Source Software
- Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher
- First Look at Mageia 10 – Alpha Release Now Available for Public Testing
- Debian 13.3 “Trixie” Released with 108 Bug Fixes and 37 Security Updates
- Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
- I replaced Windows with Linux and everything’s going great
- Manjaro Is Arch Linux for Newbies
- 5 Windows-like Linux distros you should try out
- Linux made my old PC fast again, and it hasn’t slowed down since
- Intermittent Networking Issue Resolved [original]
- Free and Open Source Software
- KJournald Update January 2026
- Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI
- Games: Steam on ARM64 With GNU/Linux
- Red Hat Employees Worry About Layoffs Tomorrow [original]
- GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Bhutan This Year [original]
- Today in Techrights
