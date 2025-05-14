Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Bridging Tech and Policy: How Cat Easdon is Shaping the Future of Privacy and Security

Cat Easdon fell in love with computers as a child. She was captivated by how they worked, tinkering with both software and hardware until she confronted the foundational questions of trust, security, and privacy. These questions took on greater urgency after the 7/7 bombings in her hometown of London in 2005, which led to expanded surveillance in the name of security. Suddenly, the privacy risks she had been exploring felt very real. 

9to5Linux

Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files

Inkscape 1.4.2 is here to introduce a new splash screen, add initial support for importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve files, add a new extension to the Clean up Paths feature to remove duplicate nodes and nodes that are closer than a given threshold, and improve importing of Affinity Designer (.afdesign) files.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates

Coming a month after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193, which introduced post-quantum cryptography support for IPsec tunnels, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 release is powered by a newer kernel from the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS series, namely Linux 6.12.23, which brings various security and stability fixes.

Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter

Shotcut 25.05 is here almost two and a half months after the Shotcut 25.03 release to introduce a new Alpha Strobe video filter, adjustable track headers width to the timeline, an item count to the playlist, a new ‘Add Generator’ option to the Timeline toolbar, and a new File > Rereun Filter Analysis function.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 Combines ESP32 S3 with All Band Radio Tuning

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

Raspberry Pi OS Update Finalizes Bookworm-Based Release Ahead of Debian Trixie

A new version of Raspberry Pi OS is now available, marking what is likely the final release based on Debian Bookworm before the upcoming transition to Debian Trixie later this year. The update introduces usability enhancements, bug fixes, and performance optimizations across the system.

Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations

OpenMediaVault is now available via the armbian-config interface, offering users an easy way to deploy a network-attached storage system on supported single-board computers. The integration simplifies what was previously a multi-step manual process into a guided installation within the Armbian ecosystem.

news

Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2025

slimbook

Quoting: Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy —

I hope I won't have to eat my own words. But I'm ever hopeful and optimistic. Early on, I wasn't pleased with the Titan, and its keyboard is kind of meh. Now that I've spent a lot of hours hammering words on it, testing and tweaking stuff, pushing the limits of my usage, there's an inkling of respect. It's hard getting past early troubles, but one must. In particular, having encountered an entire avalanche of problems in various Windows clients recently, I'm beginning to feel Linux, for all its problems, ain't so bad after all. Sure, it can be better, but all things considered, not bad at all.

The Slimbook Titan has redeemed itself. It took a while, and the first year was quite tough. It would have been extra grim if I had no other options, and I had to limit my usage to just this one machine, until all of its problems got ironed out. Then again, along the way I learned a bunch of things, and I solved a lot of issues, which I hope, the lessons thereof, will make the Linux desktop experience better for everyone. I feel confident for the October 2025 milestone. Sure, Windows 10 won't stop working right away, and there won't be any immediate sinister doomsday scenario developing, not right there, and not for many more years. Even so, it's good to know there's a trusty, reliable platform ready to be used, with almost no loss of functionality and an infinite gain in intelligence and peace of mind. That would be all for now. Take care.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI
NordVPN has announced a major update to its Linux app
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
broken promises by the Foundation
Linux 6.15-rc6
new RC is out
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
 
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy
Two years ago, I bought a Slimbook Titan, a beefy machine running Linux
RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project
The Yocto Project, RISC-V and the Rise Project working together in tandem can’t be anything but good for the macrocosmic open source universe
10 things I always do after installing Ubuntu to instantly improve the experience
Now that the dust has cleared from the grand unleashing of Ubuntu 25.04
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Ubuntu and more
Updates From the 'Debian Family'
Debian updates
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest
Memories and plans
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Some hardware news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
2 new episodes
Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3
Linux related news
Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy
Software updates
today's howtos
only a few more for now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
from the IBM universe
Security Leftovers
bugs and patches, bad passwords too
today's howtos
mostly idroot
FreeBSD and OpenBSD updates
Some BSD news
Android Leftovers
Android launches new protections against phone call scammers
Neptune OS — A German Distro With a Multimedia Focus
Quick, think of a Linux distro named after a planet
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
How to watch Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition today
I turned my vanilla Debian system into a killer home server with these 5 packages
As someone who uses Debian on a daily basis due to its stable nature
nip4 is an image processing spreadsheet
This is free and open source software
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Games: Retro, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and More
11 mew stories
Broken Telephone or Real Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Today? (May 13 2025) [original]
This is good news for GNU/Linux
Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon
If you’ve been patiently waiting to do an in-place upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 from 24.10
marcador is a minimal bookmark manager
This project is heavily inspired by buku
GNOME: An accessibility update
Is Fedora accessible now
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
I Wish I'd Found This Hidden KDE Plasma Feature Sooner
Are you running Kubuntu Linux or another distro that uses the KDE Plasma desktop environment
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 Brings Linux Kernel 6.12.23 LTS and Other Updates
IPFire developer Michael Tremer released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 194 today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that primarily performs as a router and a firewall.
Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files
Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
I tried Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy and here's how it went
I say "properly" use Linux because I gave it a try around 2010
Kagi’s Orion Browser Linux Port Uses GTK4/libadwaita
I reported a few months back Kagi, the company behind the paid
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Vine Linux is a Linux distribution with an integrated Japanese environment
Vine Linux is a compact and lightweight Japanese Linux distribution developed by Project Vine and many contributors
IBM Announces Powerhouse Linux Server
IBM has unleashed a seriously powerful Linux server with the LinuxONE Emperor 5
KIO Goodies
KIO (KDE Input/Output) is what allows KDE applications to transparently and asynchronously access files
Kdenlive 25.04.1 released
Kdenlive 25.04.1 is now available, containing several fixes and improvements
Armbian Updates Add OMV Support, Boot Improvements, and Rockchip Optimizations
The Armbian development team has rolled out a series of notable updates this week
Final Bookworm-Based Raspberry Pi OS Released Ahead of Debian Trixie
A new Raspberry Pi OS update is now available for download
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
Windows 10 support is ending
I found an independent Linux distro that's easy to install - and comes with everything I need
In a world filled with Linux distributions based on one of the big three
Fedora and Red Hat People on RHEL, PHP, and Vim
3 new blog posts
today's howtos
a lot from ID Root
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Free Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding/Hacking/Revers-Engineering Leftovers
ESP32 and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
GNOME: Hidden Options, SafeEyes, and Outreachy
3 bits of news/views
I started dual-booting NixOS alongside Windows, and I’m so glad I did
NixOS is a Linux distro that runs on the Nix package manager
EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.6.8 released
The previous release is 6.6.5, on March 30
Summer Plans for Tux Machines [original]
How much hotter might it get by June?
Render a Guitar Pro Score in Real Time
Tuxguitar is a quite powerful application written in a mixture of Java / C
Android Leftovers
These 10 Hidden Android Features Make Everyday Life Easier
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series to address more bugs, crashes, and other issues.
book is a simple bookmark manager
book is a simple bookmark manager
Review: Bluefin 41
At the end of April I shared an opinion that one thing missing from the Linux ecosystem is automation
today's leftovers
only two for now, MagicaVoxel and more
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Related Topics
From Invidious
Plamo Linux 8.2
new release
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 11th, 2025
The 239th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 11th, 2025.