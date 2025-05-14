news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2025



Quoting: Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy —

I hope I won't have to eat my own words. But I'm ever hopeful and optimistic. Early on, I wasn't pleased with the Titan, and its keyboard is kind of meh. Now that I've spent a lot of hours hammering words on it, testing and tweaking stuff, pushing the limits of my usage, there's an inkling of respect. It's hard getting past early troubles, but one must. In particular, having encountered an entire avalanche of problems in various Windows clients recently, I'm beginning to feel Linux, for all its problems, ain't so bad after all. Sure, it can be better, but all things considered, not bad at all.

The Slimbook Titan has redeemed itself. It took a while, and the first year was quite tough. It would have been extra grim if I had no other options, and I had to limit my usage to just this one machine, until all of its problems got ironed out. Then again, along the way I learned a bunch of things, and I solved a lot of issues, which I hope, the lessons thereof, will make the Linux desktop experience better for everyone. I feel confident for the October 2025 milestone. Sure, Windows 10 won't stop working right away, and there won't be any immediate sinister doomsday scenario developing, not right there, and not for many more years. Even so, it's good to know there's a trusty, reliable platform ready to be used, with almost no loss of functionality and an infinite gain in intelligence and peace of mind. That would be all for now. Take care.