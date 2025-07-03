news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: MX Linux MX-23.6 Libretto review - A bundle of awesome —

I am becoming more and more pleased with MX Linux as times goes by. Here's a small distro team that has found its sweet spot, working on a nice, solid project that feels reasonably polished and well put together, with only a minimal set of bugs and problems. Size and resource wise, they sure aren't behind the big names in this regard. But they offer more in others, including more care, more user-friendly approach, a better default array of programs, and they are quite keen on frugality. Old hardware, 32-bit builds, and init. These are important elements, which we must cherish. The modern world is intended for the rich "Californian template user" who can frivolously replace their devices every three years. Nope.

But beyond this slightly dystopian take, on a purely technological level, MX Linux is a good distro, with decent hardware and software support, and lots of neat extras. With the combined promise of LTS from Debian and Plasma, it is a serious contender for everyday use. In fact, I am going to install it on my Nvidia-powered Y50 laptop. 'Tis an old beast, but it's got hybrid graphics, 4K screen, and with SSD, this should not matter. For that matter, MX Linux, due to its frugality, might even give this machine an extra speed kick. This should be a fun and interesting experiment. After all, should the "big distros" decide to go too corpo, knowing there are nice, lean, init-powered distros out there is a good, comforting thought. But that's something we need to test. Meanwhile, MX Linux 23.6 Libretto is quite lovely. Try it.