Debian 13 Installer Now Supports Rescuing of Btrfs Systems Installed via Calamares
The Debian Installer Trixie RC2 release is here with support for rescuing Btrfs systems installed via the Calamares installer, adds support for installing systemd-cryptsetup alongside cryptsetup-initramfs, and adds support for Apple MTP and Apple SPI keyboards as found on ARM-based laptops like M1 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.
Debian Installer Trixie RC2 also adds drivers/pinctrl/intel to kernel-image udeb, adds support for installing shim-signed on AMD64 and ARM64 systems to enable Secure Boot, adds a new mechanism that ensures systemd-cryptsetup is available, and allows preseeding extra options for the local sources.list lines.