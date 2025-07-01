news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: Nginx Proxy Manager 2.12.4 Released with Certbot Enhancements —

Nginx Proxy Manager (NPM), the popular open-source tool for managing Nginx proxy hosts with a user-friendly interface, has just released version 2.12.4, with a mix of under-the-hood improvements, bug fixes, and expanded DNS provider support for Certbot.

This release focuses on refining the API, optimizing performance, and squashing a few pesky bugs. Among the notable changes...