news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025



Quoting: 5 underrated Linux apps I can't live without —

I recently made the switch to using Linux full time, leaving Windows behind. And since then, I’ve come to appreciate the incredible variety of open-source software available, not just because it's free but because it respects your privacy.

If you're a Linux user, there's a good chance you're already using well-known tools like GIMP, Photopea, LibreOffice, and others. But the real gems aren’t always the ones that get all the attention. Some of the most powerful and useful apps are the ones that quietly do their job without making a splash.

Take Midnight Commander, for example. It's easily the best file manager I've used on any platform. Over time, I’ve built a small collection of underrated Linux apps that I now rely on every day.