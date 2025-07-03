news
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and More
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 839: I Want To Get Paid Twice
This week Jonathan chats with benny Vasquez about AlmaLinux! Why is AlmaLinux the choice for slightly older hardware? What is the deal with RISC-V? And how does EPEL fit in? Tune in to find out!
-
RIPE ☛ Maria Farrell - Break Ground. Plant Seeds. Rewild the Internet!
The Internet has long been fertile ground for innovative technologies to grow and openly compete. But having emerged out of these conditions, certain services have come to dominate and stifle the very diversity that made their existence possible. Maria Farrell talks about why we must - and how we can - rewild the Internet.
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: From gaming console to dental product
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Switch to Linux?