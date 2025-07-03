Latest From redhat.com

Red Hat OpenShift is the leading hybrid cloud application platform, bringing together a comprehensive set of tools and services that streamline the entire application lifecycle built on top of Kubernetes.

Among the embedded features it provides is the Ingress route, which is used to externalize the applications for access (e.g., DataGrid access via Route or JBoss EAP via HTTP). The Ingress route provides HaProxy load balancing features for the distribution of loads. This is already installed by default and no extra setting is required by the user.