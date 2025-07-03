news
Disaster recovery approaches for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
While ephemeral, stateless VMs have become common in cloud-native environments, most enterprise VM workloads remain stateful. These VMs require persistent block storage that can be reattached during restarts or migrations. As a result, DR for stateful VMs presents challenges that differ significantly from those addressed by earlier Kubernetes DR patterns (Spazzoli, 2024), which typically focus on stateless container-based applications.
Boosting support case summarization efficiency with AI: A Granite model success story
Supercharging Hey Hi (AI) isolation: microVMs with RamaLama & libkrun
In our previous post, we explored how RamaLama revolutionizes AI model management by containerizing them with Podman, providing a robust default security posture. We highlighted the critical need for isolation in the age of widespread Hey Hi (AI) model deployment, especially with the non-binary nature of models regarding security and trust questions. While containers offer a significant leap in isolating Hey Hi (AI) models from the host system, the journey towards ultimate security and resource efficiency doesn't end there.
How HaProxy router settings affect middleware applications
Red Hat OpenShift is the leading hybrid cloud application platform, bringing together a comprehensive set of tools and services that streamline the entire application lifecycle built on top of Kubernetes.
Among the embedded features it provides is the Ingress route, which is used to externalize the applications for access (e.g., DataGrid access via Route or JBoss EAP via HTTP). The Ingress route provides HaProxy load balancing features for the distribution of loads. This is already installed by default and no extra setting is required by the user.
Simplify multi-VPC connectivity with amazon.aws 9.0.0
In our previous articles, How to scale smarter with Ansible and amazon.aws 9.0.0 and 3 steps to secure network segmentation with Ansible Automation Platform and AWS, we explored key updates in the amazon.aws 9.0.0 Ansible collection. We have demonstrated how to automate cloud scaling and how to implement strong security and network segmentation in Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.