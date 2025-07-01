Tux Machines

Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

9to5Linux

Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025

Dogs in the park

  1. Microsoft XBox Layoffs: Almost 2,000 Layoffs Became "Over 2,000"? (Over 20% of the Staff)
    over 20% of staff will be let go, not counting staff that leaves voluntarily

  2. EPO Presentation Bemoans Misuse of Slop in Decision-Making on Patents and in Classification (Which is Likely Illegal Too)
    We habitually mention failed use cases of LLMs on the Web
  3. Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Confirmed, "XBox Hardware Is Dead"
    It's possible that over 20% of the staff will be laid off
  4. Links 30/06/2025: Kyrgyzstan vs Media Freedom, Dalai Lama Succession
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 30/06/2025: Backend Programs in Gemini and Dynamic Content Without The Scripting
    Links for the day
  6. Links 30/06/2025: Zuckerberg’s Tax-Evading Scheme Harms Kids, US Copyright Office Lacks Leadership
    Links for the day
  7. Microsoft Isn't Laying Off Tens of Thousands to 'Invest' in Slop ('Hey Hi'), It's Laying Off Tens of Thousands Because It's Running Out of Money (and Willing Lenders)
    the layoffs are a sign of the business failing, not "hey hi" (whatever that is) replacing staff
  8. Intel Lays Off 20% of Its Workforce, Microsoft is Doing the Same This Year
    Like a yoyo, whatever goes up will come back down
  9. GNU/Linux Rises to New Highs in Angola, Africa in General is Abandoning Windows
    Western media barely covers Microsoft layoffs in Africa, but in recent years Microsoft culled the workforce and even shut down entire operations
  10. Destination Geminispace (in the Age of LLM Slop and Slop Images That Infest the Web and Social Control Media)
    Geminispace isn't vast, but at least it is - on average - a lot "cleaner"
  11. GNU/Linux Growing in Sierra Leone This Year
    Based on what statCounter is seeing, this year there are more and more people there who adopt GNU/Linux
  12. Serial Sloppers Gonna Slop
    More sites out there ought to call out the cheaters
  13. Quartz (qz.com) is Spam and a Slopfarm
    It used to be OK. Then they fired the staff.
  14. Links 30/06/2025: US Economic Woes, Extreme Heat
    Links for the day
  15. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  16. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 29, 2025
    IRC logs for Sunday, June 29, 2025
  17. Gemini Links 30/06/2025: "The AI Hype" and New AuraGem Ask
    Links for the day
Getting Hot in Here [original]
There will be some good news this week regarding Microsoft's rapid demise
Microsoft "Too Big to Save" (Bailouts), Not "Too Big to Fail" [original]
2025 will be remembered as a significant year not just for GNU/Linux growth but also a rapid fall of Microsoft
Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]
If you're still using some PHP stuff to build a site (e.g. WordPress or MediaWiki), consider moving to an SSG
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]
we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another
 
Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today, bringing a few interesting changes for Linux gamers, as well as various other enhancements and bug fixes.
Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
Some software updates
digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
digiKam 8.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform dynamic digital asset manager and image editor, providing professional-grade photo management.
I slashed my screen time by changing these underrated Android settings
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD
People have been talking about switching from Windows to Linux since the 1990s
Minicom is a text-based modem control and terminal emulation program
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0
AxOS is an Arch-based, rolling release Linux distribution for the desktop
Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line
supported by an expanding Linux-based ecosystem
Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site
technical articles
Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories
self-hosting and maintaining a home lab
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025
The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.
Microsoft Will Collapse in July [original]
Microsoft isn't doing well
I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back
Windows is a great operating system, and depending on your requirements, might be your only choice
5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros
One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...
Gmail for Android starts rolling out ‘mark as read’ button in notifications
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup
Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert
When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?
KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager
Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!
Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!
Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience
RefreshOS 2.5 is here
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS
The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621
a rolling distribution
