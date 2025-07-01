MODICIA O.S. – Linux multimedia distribution

news

MODICIA O.S. is a multimedia distribution designed primarily for musicians, graphic designers and video makers. Successfully complete complicated projects with a professional result, whether you are a director, videomaker, musician, graphic designer or photographer.

It’s based on the Debian “stable” branch, but uses the Cinnamon desktop and a recent Linux kernel. MODICIA O.S. comes with a set of multimedia software and tools, such as Audacity (audio editor), Brasero (disc-burning utility), Cheese (webcam application), Curlew (multimedia converter), GIMP (graphics editor), HandBrake (video transcoder), Kdenlive (video editor), MediaInfo (tool that provides technical data about media files), mpv (media player), Peek (animated GIF recorder), RawTherapee (photo processor), XnView (image viewer), and many others.

The distribution also integrates the OnlyOffice software suite for general office tasks.