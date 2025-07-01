news
today's howtos
Dan Langille ☛ r730-03
This new post was created after I added a new spare via Adding in a hot-spare for zfs on FreeBSD.
Daniel Estévez ☛ Z-Sat VHF transmissions
Recently, Daniel Ekman SA2KNG asked me to analyze some transmissions by this satellite. Apparently it has recently begun to transmit a digital modulation, as shown in this SatNOGS observation, while it typically had transmitted CW telemetry in the past. The point where this started appears to be on 2025-06-20, as there is a SatNOGS observation of CW telemetry on that day followed by an observation of the digital modulation. In this post I analyze this digital modulation and explain what it is.
Michael Bang ☛ Tools I love: mise(-en-place)
Once in a while you get introduced to a tool that instantly changes the way you work. For me, mise is one of those tools.
mise is the logical conclusion to a lot of the meta-tooling that exists around language-specific version and package managers like asdf, nvm, uv, pyenv etc. It makes it exceptionally easy to install, use, and manage software. It also allows you to manage environment variables and declare tasks (run commands).
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 1/n
TecMint ☛ How to Install ‘atop’ to Monitor Real-Time System Performance
These logs can be used for various purposes such as system analysis, performance tuning, identifying bottlenecks, debugging issues, or tracing the cause of an unexpected overload.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install UrBackup on Linux Mint 22
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install UrBackup on Linux Mint 22. Data loss can strike at any moment, whether from hardware failure, human error, or malicious activity. Having a reliable backup solution is essential for both personal and professional computing environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MISP on Debian 12
MISP (Malware Information Sharing Platform) is a powerful open-source threat intelligence platform that enables cybersecurity professionals to share, correlate, and analyze threat data effectively. Installing MISP on Debian 12 (Bookworm) provides a stable foundation for threat intelligence operations, offering enterprise-grade security capabilities for organizations of all sizes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Steam on Fedora 42
Gaming on GNU/Linux has reached unprecedented heights, with Fedora emerging as a powerhouse distribution for enthusiasts seeking cutting-edge performance and stability. Steam’s integration with Fedora 42 represents a significant milestone in the GNU/Linux gaming ecosystem, offering access to thousands of titles through advanced compatibility layers and native GNU/Linux support.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Linux Mint 22
OpenCV stands as one of the most powerful and versatile computer vision libraries available today. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple methods to install OpenCV on Linux Mint 22, ensuring you can harness the full potential of computer vision development on your system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install UrBackup on Fedora 42
UrBackup stands as one of the most reliable client/server backup systems available for GNU/Linux environments. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing and configuring UrBackup on Fedora 42, providing enterprise-grade backup capabilities for your infrastructure. Whether you’re managing a single server or multiple workstations, UrBackup delivers robust backup functionality with minimal resource overhead.
