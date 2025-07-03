today's leftovers

news
Graphics Stack
PC Gamer ☛ After more than a year of conflict woes between Bigscreen Beyond VR headsets, Nvidia GPUs and Linux, there's good news at long last as a fix is nearly in sight
If you've spent the better part of $1,000 on a high-end VR headset and perhaps the same again on a graphics card, you'd be pretty frustrated to find it didn't work properly on your Linux gaming rig.
Imagine how you'd feel if the problems continued for more than a year. That's been the exact situation for some Bigscreen Beyond owners, but the end is nearly in sight, as Nvidia promises a fix with its next major driver release.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Not dead.
I did not want you to think I am dead. I have released multiple Operating Systems. I have written multiple applications. I have been for the most part digging into security & automation. Building entire repos. I do have alot on my plate. The things I do is only to help you.
Debian Family
-
LWN ☛ Debian looking for testers with Fashion Company Apple M1/M2 machines
Debian's Bananas team has put out a call for people with Fashion Company Apple M1 or M2 systems to help test Debian on those machines: [...]
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ XScreenSaver 6.11
XScreenSaver 6.11 is out now. This is a Unix-only release -- this version contains preliminary support for Wayland.
This is maybe not entirely ready for prime time, but I figured I'd get it out there so that some people who actually understand Wayland can poke at it.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: June 2025
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started the month with Episode 3 of the LibreOffice Podcast – this time looking at Quality Assurance (QA) in Free and Open Source Software.
Education
-
Sandor Dargo ☛ Trip report: C++ On Sea 2025 | Sandor Dargo's Blog
In this post I’ll share:
• Thoughts on the conference experience.
• Highlights from talks and ideas that resonated with me.
• Personal impressions, including reflections on my own sessions — both the main talk and the lightning talk.
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: June GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring Sixteen new GNU releases: GNUnet, Nettle, and more!
Sixteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of June 30, 2025): [...]
