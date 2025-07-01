Fedora Linux Won't Kill 32-Bit Software, for Now

news

A proposal to drop all support for 32-bit software in the distant Fedora 44 release has been withdrawn after backlash from the community. If you have critical 32-bit software running on a Fedora instance, you can rest assured an upgrade to version 44 won't disrupt your experience, at least not for that reason.

Earlier in June, several developers behind Fedora Linux put together a proposal to stop supporting x86 32-bit (i686 specifically) libraries with Fedora 43, before changing the target to Fedora 44. For context, the current stable version of Fedora is 42, and Fedora 43 won't arrive until November of this year, while Fedora 44 will be out a year following that. So we're a solid year-and-a-half away from when the proposed change would have come into effect.