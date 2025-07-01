news
Fedora Linux Won't Kill 32-Bit Software, for Now
A proposal to drop all support for 32-bit software in the distant Fedora 44 release has been withdrawn after backlash from the community. If you have critical 32-bit software running on a Fedora instance, you can rest assured an upgrade to version 44 won't disrupt your experience, at least not for that reason.
Earlier in June, several developers behind Fedora Linux put together a proposal to stop supporting x86 32-bit (i686 specifically) libraries with Fedora 43, before changing the target to Fedora 44. For context, the current stable version of Fedora is 42, and Fedora 43 won't arrive until November of this year, while Fedora 44 will be out a year following that. So we're a solid year-and-a-half away from when the proposed change would have come into effect.
Linuxiac:
Fedora Holds Off on Dropping i686, Citing Community Needs
Things have heated up in the Fedora community over the past week thanks to two controversial proposals. The first suggested replacing Xorg with the new XLibre project, but after a wave of pushback from Fedora developers, that idea was quickly withdrawn.
Now, another bold proposal has met a similar end. Just a week ago, Fabio Valentini, a member of the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo), proposed dropping i686 support and 32-bit multilib compatibility starting with Fedora 44 (scheduled for release in mid-April 2026).
As you can expect, this sparked strong reactions and has stirred up much debate.
The main concerns about this change centered on its impact on Wine and Steam, both of which depend heavily on 32-bit libraries. Put simply, it would’ve caused major issues for Fedora gaming enthusiasts.