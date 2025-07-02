news
Games: Pixel Wheels, Godot 4.5 Beta 2, and Bazzite on the Steam Deck
-
Aurélien Gâteau ☛ Pixel Wheels is looking for translators
I need some help though. Pixel Wheels is translated in quite a few languages, thanks to the great work of kind people who took the time to make the game accessible to more players.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.5 beta 2
The cow goes "moo"! The duck goes "quack"! The bug goes *squash*!
-
XDA ☛ I installed Bazzite on the Steam Deck, and I regret it
Whenever a conversation around PC gaming handhelds comes up, Bazzite always turns up eventually. And not for no good reason either, as the Linux distribution is the most Steam Deck-like out of all the projects that tried to take SteamOS and give it more features, faster updates, or other improvements that fit the development team's vision.
Which is all good stuff, especially if you want to take a Windows-based gaming handheld and put Linux on it. We've tested Windows 11 vs SteamOS, and it's clear that Linux is the way to go here. But Bazzite also supports the Steam Deck, and we've not tested installing that onto Valve's hardware yet, so I volunteered for the task.