Open Hardware/Modding: Radxa, Olimex, Arduino, and More
CNX Software ☛ Radxa Cubie A7A is a powerful SBC based on Allwinner A733 Cortex-A76/A55 Hey Hi (AI) SoC with up to 16GB RAM
Radxa Cubie A7A is an upcoming single board computer (SBC) powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core Cortex-A76/A55 SoC with a 3 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator and up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory. Radxa came back to the Allwinner SoC family after the silicon vendor committed to improving open-source support, starting with the Radxa Cubie A5E SBC powered by an Allwinner A527/T527 SoC. But this was only the start, and we were promised a more powerful Allwinner A733 SBC before moving to the Allwinner A838 down the road.
CNX Software ☛ Olimex RP2350pc computer board features Raspberry Pi RP2350B MCU, HDMI/DVI video output, 4x USB ports
Olimex has launched an update to its RP2040pc computer board with the RP2350pc board powered by a Raspberry Pi RP2350B MCU coupled with 16MB flash, 8MB PSRAM, and offering HDMI/DVI video output, four USB 2.0 ports, and an audio Codec for retro computer emulation and education. Other changes include a microSD card slot for additional storage and an on-board stereo audio codec and amplifier for Line-in and headphone audio jacks, and left and right speakers.
CNX Software ☛ ADLINK SBC35-MTL – A 3.5-inch defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra SBC with up to 96GB DDR5, SBC-FM I/O expansion
ADLINK SBC35-MTL 3.5-inch SBC for high-performance edge Hey Hi (AI) applications is built around defective chip maker Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) SoCs with integrated Hey Hi (AI) Boost NPU, and is designed to run real-time Hey Hi (AI) applications in a small footprint. The SBC supports up to 96GB DDR5 memory, 4K quad-display output (HDMI, DP, eDP, USB-C), dual 2.5GbE, and MIPI-CSI for Hey Hi (AI) cameras. Storage options include SATA and NVMe via M.2, with expansion through M.2 B-Key and E-Key.
Arduino ☛ This unique electronic toy helps children learn their shapes
It isn’t a secret that many kids find math to be boring and it is easy for them to develop an attitude of “when am I ever going to use this?”
Tom's Hardware ☛ This $37 tactile dial for PCs supercharges your scrolling with incredible 0.043-mm precision — Ploopy Knob is a 3D-printed open source project you can also make on your own
If you are still computing in a workspace without hardware dials, Ploopy would like you to look at its Knob.