Games: SteamOS 3.7.13, Half-Life, Bubbits, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.13 update gets fixes for more handhelds, fixes WiFi regression on Steam Deck OLED
Valve have launched the latest SteamOS 3.7.13 stable update, further enhancing how it runs on more handheld gaming PCs. The Steam Deck and Legion Go S are still the only current supported devices by Valve, but I'm sure that won't stop you trying it anyway.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam update brings accessibility settings and Proton enabled by default to make Linux gaming simpler
Valve just launched the latest main stable update for Steam Desktop and the SteamOS Steam Client / Steam Deck. Here's all that's changed.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Halo: GoldSource mod brings Halo multiplayer to Half-Life
Halo multiplayer inside Half-Life? Why not. That's exactly what Halo: GoldSource does and the mod is out now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bubbits is a 'next generation' bubble shooter that's going to make me far too competitive
Bubbits is "next generation" bubble shooter puzzle game that has a demo available that's really worth a look if you have a competitive side. It has a Native Linux version that appears to work beautifully.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Space physics puzzler Voyager 2 adds Linux and Steam Deck support
For people who love space, Voyager 2 is a game about probing the solar system and now it has Linux / Steam Deck support. The developer also recently added Native Linux support to their mini city builder destruction game Unnatural Disaster too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ If you love point and click adventures Fanatical have a bundle just for you
Fanatical have recently launched the Point and Click Collection Bundle, giving you a chance to grab some great games for cheap. This is a build your own bundle, with a higher discount for more items starting at 3 Games for £1.65 each.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unnatural Disaster is a mini city-builder where you try to destroy everything
Cities build themselves in Unnatural Disaster, and it's your job to tear them down with the power of natural disasters. You've played city builders where disasters are the enemy, here you play as nature.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 7 Days to Die gets a game-changing update with Storm's Brewing
Storm's Brewing is the newest update for the zombie survival game 7 Days to Die, and it's one that really changes the game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux GPU Configuration And Monitoring Tool (LACT) gets advanced profile management
Advanced profile management is a fun sounding new feature for the popular Linux GPU Configuration And Monitoring Tool (LACT) app.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fedora proposal to drop 32-bit support has been withdrawn
There was a whole lot of discussion recently for the Fedora Linux proposal to drop 32-bit support, with the current plan being dropped.