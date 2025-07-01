This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation

news

As you might have noticed, the frequency of "This Week in KDE Apps" has not been very consistent lately. Particularly during the summer season, I (Carl) have a lot of social obligations and can't ensure regular updates with the small amount of time I have available. If you are a KDE developer, you can help by contributing your updates to the GitLab merge request on invent. In that respect, a huge thanks to Felix Ernst for doing that already for Dolphin.

Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in!