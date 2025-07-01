This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds

The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.

digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis

digiKam 8.7 is here three and a half months after digiKam 8.6 with a new tool to perform auto-rotation based on content analysis using Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), the ability to automatically start a new face recognition scan when new faces are confirmed/tagged, and updates to the Face Classifier to improve performance and accuracy.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

GPD MicroPC 2 with Intel N250 Brings Multi-Port Connectivity to Ultra-Mobile Design

GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

news

This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 01, 2025

Okular

Quoting: This Week in KDE Apps - KDE Blogs —

As you might have noticed, the frequency of "This Week in KDE Apps" has not been very consistent lately. Particularly during the summer season, I (Carl) have a lot of social obligations and can't ensure regular updates with the small amount of time I have available. If you are a KDE developer, you can help by contributing your updates to the GitLab merge request on invent. In that respect, a huge thanks to Felix Ernst for doing that already for Dolphin.

Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in!

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Getting Hot in Here [original]
There will be some good news this week regarding Microsoft's rapid demise
Microsoft "Too Big to Save" (Bailouts), Not "Too Big to Fail" [original]
2025 will be remembered as a significant year not just for GNU/Linux growth but also a rapid fall of Microsoft
 
Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops
So far, Snapdragon X Elite laptops with super-long battery life have only been able to run Windows
I didn't get free software until I became a reverse engineer
Free software can remain an abstract concept until you're staring down the barrel of a 10MB executable in a hex editor
There is no collective freedom without you
This quote is taken from the GNU Manifesto, which was published a few months before the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) founding (forty years ago this October)
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Games: SteamOS 3.7.13, Half-Life, Bubbits, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
Where is it possible to purchase the new Fairphone 6 in the USA?
This is a frequent question we’re getting at Murena
PI(M)P Your Clock
You may have read about my new-found fondness for Plasma’s Clock app
This Week in KDE Apps: Improvements in Photos, KRetro and better keyboard navigation
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (or so) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
GE-Proton 10-7 and Wine 10.11
Windows compat layer
YY3588 Development Board with up to 32GB RAM, 2.5GbE Port and Onboard NFC
The YY3588 supports Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 22.04, Buildroot
This Debian-based Linux distro is an overlooked and user-friendly gem
This operating system can serve users of all types
New to Linux? Seven things every beginner should know
I can still remember the moment I switched from Windows to Linux
Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions
When I started getting into Linux and open source over 25 years ago
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today, bringing a few interesting changes for Linux gamers, as well as various other enhancements and bug fixes.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, BSD, and more
GNOME and IBM Leftovers
some of the latest work
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
Some software updates
digiKam 8.7 Adds New Tool to Perform Auto-Rotation Based on Content Analysis
digiKam 8.7 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform dynamic digital asset manager and image editor, providing professional-grade photo management.
today's leftovers
3 more stories
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Android Leftovers
I slashed my screen time by changing these underrated Android settings
Switching From Desktop Linux To FreeBSD
People have been talking about switching from Windows to Linux since the 1990s
Our Static Site Builder at 3 [original]
If you're still using some PHP stuff to build a site (e.g. WordPress or MediaWiki), consider moving to an SSG
Free and Open Source Software
Minicom is a text-based modem control and terminal emulation program
Review: AxOS 25.06 and 25.01, AlmaLinux OS 10.0
AxOS is an Arch-based, rolling release Linux distribution for the desktop
Orange Pi Nova Teased with Loongson 2K3000 as Loongson Expands Product Line
supported by an expanding Linux-based ecosystem
Microsoft Layoffs This Week (July 2, 2025) [original]
we can expect Microsoft to try to 'hijack' GNU/Linux one way or another
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux focus, 4 stories
Hardware: Espressif, 3D Printing, and Firefox Phones
hardware news
Running a Pi-hole and Self-Hosting a Site
technical articles
Homelab With NixOS and 5 NAS Accessories
self-hosting and maintaining a home lab
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Applications: Free Software Alternatives, VirtualBox 7.2.0 Beta 2, and OBS Studio 31.0.4 Hotfix
some software news
Docker-CLI, Portainer, LXCs, VMs, and More
Recent articles about instance management
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 29th, 2025
The 246th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 29th, 2025.
Microsoft Will Collapse in July [original]
Microsoft isn't doing well
I Left Windows for Linux—and I’m Never Looking Back
Windows is a great operating system, and depending on your requirements, might be your only choice
5 More Beginner-Friendly Linux Distros
One great thing about Linux is that it's not homogeneous
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news and picks
This Week in Linux and Linux Out Loud
2 new episodes
Open Hardware/Modding: "Open-Source Knob Packed With Precision", "Restoring a ZX Spectrum+ Toastrack", and Refurb
hardware stories
today's howtos
some howtos for Sunday
Standards: ODF and Plain Text E-mail
some standards-related picks
This Week in Plasma: inertial scrolling, RDP clipboard syncing, and more session restore
Probably the biggest one is the next piece of the Wayland session restore puzzle clicking into place...
Android Leftovers
Gmail for Android starts rolling out ‘mark as read’ button in notifications
Bcachefs may be headed out of the kernel
2 stories
Linux Phones, the New HDMI, and More: Weekly Roundup
Dell's XPS replacement laptops, an exciting update for Linux phones, and much more
5 reasons I prefer this distro over Ubuntu as a Windows-to-Linux convert
When transitioning from Windows to Linux, it's essential to select the proper distribution that best suits your needs
Linux Desktop: What Makes KDE Plasma So Appealing?
KDE Plasma offers an exceptional balance of aesthetics and practicality
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension
GNOME Shell extensions make it easy to reshape the standard desktop layout in novel new ways
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Dolphin - An Intro to the Kubuntu File Manager
Dolphin is the default Kubuntu file manager application
SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP7 and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update
a pair of leftovers
openKylin Presented Kaiming Format at LAS 2025!
Shuoqi Yu, maintainer of the Kaiming SIG in the openKylin community, delivered a keynote
Security Onion 2.4.160 now available including Playbooks, Guided Analysis, MCP Server, and more!
Security Onion 2.4.160 is now available
RefreshOS 2.5 Launches with a Smoother, Smarter Desktop Experience
RefreshOS 2.5 is here
Escuelas Linux 8.12: Lightweight, Educational OS
The latest version, Escuelas Linux 8.12, is now available
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.2.2-15 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (3.2.2-15) includes major enhancements and bug fixes.
EXTON OpSuS Tumbleweed LXQt 2.2.0-1.1 64 bit UEFI Linux Live System with Refracta Snapshot – Build 250621
a rolling distribution
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles