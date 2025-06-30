news
Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
The Steam Client update for June 30th, 2025, enables Proton by default for games that don’t have a native Linux build, which is equivalent to setting the “Enable SteamPlay for other titles” option to the enabled state. Also for Linux gamers, this release improves the installation speed of Steam Client updates.
However, the biggest change in this new Steam Client update is the introduction of the In-Game Overlay Performance monitor, a feature that currently only works on Windows systems and displays various detailed information about frame rates, CPU performance, GPU performance, and more.