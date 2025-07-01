Corporate best practices for upstream open source contributions

news

Long-term success in open source comes from a positive feedback loop of an ever-increasing number of users and collaborators. As seen in the examples of countless corporations contributing open source, the benefits are concrete, and the process usually runs well after the initial ramp-up and organizational learning phase has passed.

In open source ecosystems, contributing upstream should be as natural as paying vendors in any business. If you are using open source and not contributing at all, you likely have latent business risks without realizing it. You don’t want to wake up one morning to learn that your top talent left because they were forbidden from participating in open source for the company’s benefit, or that you were fined due to CRA violations and mismanagement in sharing security fixes with the correct parties. The faster you start with the process, the less likely those risks will materialize.