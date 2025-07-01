Hardware With GNU/Linux and ARM, non-x86

That said, one of the first Linux providers to come out of the woodwork early on was the Augsburg-based company Tuxedo.

In June 2024, the manufacturer presented a prototype with a Snapdragon X Elite processor at Computex in Taiwan. Tuxedo announced its own Linux implementation as the operating system. In July 2024, however, a spokesperson for the company admitted that the hardware was already ready, but that there was “still a lot to do” on the software side. After that, the project went quiet.