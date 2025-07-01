news
Hardware With GNU/Linux and ARM, non-x86
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Coolest Projects 2025: Where 11,980 young tech creators shared their ideas
Young tech creators shined at Coolest Projects 2025, showcasing 5,900+ STEM projects including AI tools, games, apps, and more.
-
The Register UK ☛ Arm-based servers to grow 70% this year
Arm-based servers are rapidly gaining traction in the market with shipments tipped to jump 70 percent in 2025, however, this remains well short of the chip designer's ambitions to make up half of datacenter CPU sales worldwide by the end of the year.
-
PC World ☛ Ubuntu and Tuxedo duke it out for Linux on Snapdragon X Elite laptops
That said, one of the first Linux providers to come out of the woodwork early on was the Augsburg-based company Tuxedo.
In June 2024, the manufacturer presented a prototype with a Snapdragon X Elite processor at Computex in Taiwan. Tuxedo announced its own Linux implementation as the operating system. In July 2024, however, a spokesperson for the company admitted that the hardware was already ready, but that there was “still a lot to do” on the software side. After that, the project went quiet.