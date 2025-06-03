Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo

news

Over the past few years a number of companies including Pine64 and Purism have released smartphones designed to run mobile operating systems based on a mainline Linux kernel. But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date… if it actually makes it to mass production.

First introduced earlier this year, the NEXX features a 6.34 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a Rockchip RK3588S processor, 32GB of memory, and 512GB of storage, as well as support for 5G networks. It’s basically a small Linux PC shaped like a phone. But it’s also the first device from a small team that doesn’t have the funding to really go from early prototype to full-fledged product yet. So Liberux has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in hopes of raising over $1.6 million to complete the design, testing, and manufacturing of the phone.