Barry Kauler on PKGget in EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ PKGget now syncs with APT
This is one of the items on the to-do list
Barry Kauler ☛ Wow PKGget window resizable
I say "wow" because this has been requested so many times over the years. The PKGget GUI is implemented with gtkdialog, and I was never able to understand it well enough to figure out how to drag the side of the window to enarge the space, with the widgets inside automatically expanding to fill the window.
Got stuck into it, worked intensely the last few days. Looking good...
The Synaptic package manager GUI is, to my thinking, primitive. I know that it is the default GUI in a lot of GNU/Linux distributions, but that is because better GUIs have a lot more dependencies -- I'm thinking of some KDE-based package manager GUIs.