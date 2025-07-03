news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: Developing an application with TinySPARQL in 2025 – Carlos Garnacho —

Back a couple of months ago, I was given the opportunity to talk at LAS about search in GNOME, and the ideas floating around to improve it. Part of the talk was dedicated to touting the benefits of TinySPARQL as the base for filesystem search, and how in solving the crazy LocalSearch usecases we ended up with a very versatile tool for managing application data, either application-private or shared with other peers.

It was no one else than our (then) future ED in a trench coat (I figure!) who forced my hand in the question round into teasing an application I had been playing with, to showcase how TinySPARQL should be used in modern applications. Now, after finally having spent some more time on it, I feel it’s up to a decent enough level of polish to introduce it more formally.