Steam Games and Gaming News

Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Ruffy and The Riverside - 2025-07-02 Edition
Between 2025-06-25 and 2025-07-02 there were 28 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 375 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 7.5 % of total released titles. There’s one title worth highlighting in this week, Ruffy and The Riverside, taking on the 3D retro platformer genre (think Banjo Kazooie if you know the series). It nails the graphics completely and has very positive reviews so far (while some people complain about the excess of cutscenes).
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Everyday Tabletop Gaming Carry (EDTGC)
One place where I find myself playing games often is trains and rolling dice in a moving train with small tables can be a pain. That’s why I have this cloth dice tray that keeps the dice from rolling all around but crucially also reduces the noise they make to avoid bothering other people in the same space. Mine lays completely flat when stored away and snaps with four corner snaps together to create a nice sized tray.
Licensing / Legal
Jeff Geerling ☛ You will own nothing and be happy (Stop Killing Games)
I don't even care if they ship me their code or anything, though companies like Id software went the extra mile in the past. I just care that games are built in a way that I could still play it after the company stops caring about it.
After all, I didn't click 'Rent now'. I paid 60 bucks and clicked a button that said 'Buy'.
Any game that turns into effectively a rental should be required to tell you: it's not actually for sale. It's a subscription, with an expiration date.
International Business Times ☛ What Is The 'Stop Killing Games' Movement And Why Is PewDiePie Endorsing It?
Stop Killing Games (SKG) is described as a consumer movement designed to preserve video game ownership.
'Most video games work indefinitely, but a growing number are designed to stop working as soon as publishers end support,' the movement says on their website. 'This effectively robs customers, destroys games as an artform, and is unnecessary,' they elaborate.
European Commission ☛ European Citizens' Initiative - Online Collection System
This initiative calls to require publishers that sell or license videogames to consumers in the European Union (or related features and assets sold for videogames they operate) to leave said videogames in a functional (playable) state.
