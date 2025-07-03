Steam Games and Gaming News

I don't even care if they ship me their code or anything, though companies like Id software went the extra mile in the past. I just care that games are built in a way that I could still play it after the company stops caring about it.

After all, I didn't click 'Rent now'. I paid 60 bucks and clicked a button that said 'Buy'.

Any game that turns into effectively a rental should be required to tell you: it's not actually for sale. It's a subscription, with an expiration date.