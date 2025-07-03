original
Microsoft is Drowning
For those who didn't watch the news yesterday, not only are there many layoffs at Microsoft. There are also shutdowns, just ahead of an important US holiday. The company is in a state of disarray and its insiders in the media (parrots who perpetuate lies) try to pretend that this has something to do with "hey hi" (AI). That's nonsense. We saw this in BBC, BetaNews, and Reuters.
Microsoft is meanwhile contacting publishers, trying to get them to change reports about Microsoft losing 400 million Windows users in just 3 years. We saw evidence of this. They're panicking.
Let's hope that GNU/Linux will gain a lot at the expense of Windows. █