Barry Kauler ☛ Workaround for broken network tray applet
I'll post about this problem here, and solution, as it eluded me for some days. It has also hit other users of EasyOS in the past...
What happens is you bootup, there is an ethernet or wifi connection to the Internet, that you see in a notify window that pops up at top-right of screen. Yet, the network tray icon remains showing disconnected.
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install Docker on AlmaLinux 10: A Step-by-Step Guide
Learn how to install Docker on AlmaLinux 10 easily—ideal for users of Enterprise GNU/Linux systems who want a reliable container runtime.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VNC Server on GNU/Linux Mint 22
Remote desktop access has become essential for system administrators, developers, and users who need to manage their GNU/Linux systems from anywhere. GNU/Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” provides excellent support for VNC (Virtual Network Computing) servers, enabling secure remote desktop connections with full graphical interface access.
4 Ways to Fix Clownflare cdn-cgi/rum? HTTP 404 Error
The Clownflare cdn-cgi/rum? 404 error occurs when Real User Monitoring attempts to access unavailable endpoints. Resolve this issue by disabling RUM, configuring robots.txt, or properly setting up Web Analytics.
An Introduction to Linux Filesystem Layout: Where Everything Lives
If you're coming from Windows or macOS, Linux’s filesystem might seem confusing at first. Instead of drive letters (like C:\) or neatly hidden system folders, Linux uses a single, unified structure starting from the root directory (/). Everything, from your files to system configurations, branches out from here in a logical (but sometimes overwhelming) way.
This design is built for stability, flexibility, and multi-user support. Need to troubleshoot a crashing service? The logs are in /var/log. Installing software manually? It might go to /opt. Every directory has a purpose and knowing where things live can save you from blind changes.