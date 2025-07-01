Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre

news

The Fedora community has quickly dropped a couple of recent proposed changes – one highly controversial, the other rather less so.

Fedora 42 is here, and so Fedora 43 is taking shape. That means members of the Fedora community can submit proposals for changes to the distro's future direction. Many of these consist of internal stuff that isn't very visible to the wider world, but sometimes major changes are submitted for debate. In the last couple of weeks, two major changes have been made, discussed, and pretty firmly vetoed.

A week ago, three developers suggested that it was time to drop i686 support system-wide. In other words, remove the ability to install and run 32-bit programs on x86. This doesn't mean running Fedora on 32-bit machines. On x86, it has only run on 64-bit machines for nearly six years. The last version that could run on x86-32 was Fedora 30 from April 2019.