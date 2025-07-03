02 On the printed page, footnotes can exist in the footer of any page. This makes them unobtrusive to read, since the size of a page is restricted by the physical limitations of books. Your eyes don’t have to travel far. On the web, no such luck: a webpage can be a mile long, so placing footers at the end of the document can turn footnotes into a very un-fun game.

The bigger problem in my mind is #2, and I’ve been contemplating solutions to this for some time.

On the web, I’ve often thought the best solution is using something similar to <aside> or <section role="notes"> in the way Jake describes. Ideally, each ​“footnote” would directly follow the paragraph it pertains to.