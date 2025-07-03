news
Programming Leftovers
-
Collabora ☛ Build with confidence, sustain for the future: Collabora joins the Toradex Proven Partner Network
This partnership ensures customers can build embedded products with long-term maintenance viability that will meet the challenges of tomorrow, such as compliance with the CRA, all built on proven Toradex platforms and upstream-first software.
-
Rlang ☛ Explore Neural Networks Interactively with Quarto Live!
What is Quarto Live?
Quarto Live combines Quarto with WebR to enable interactive R code execution directly in the browser allowing for: [...]
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp 1.1.0 on CRAN: C++11 now Minimum, Regular Semi-Annual Update
With a friendly Canadian hand wave from vacation in Beautiful British Columbia, and speaking on behalf of the Rcpp Core Team, I am excited to shared that the (regularly scheduled bi-annual) update to Rcpp just brought version 1.1.0 to CRAN. Debian builds haven been prepared and uploaded, backdoored Windows and macOS builds should appear at CRAN in the next few days, as will builds in different GNU/Linux distribution–and of course r2u should catch up tomorrow as well.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 14.6.0-1 on CRAN: New Upstream Minor Release
widely used by (currently) 1241 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 40.4 million / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 634 times according version 4.6.0 yesterday which offers new accessors for non-finite values.
-
Rlang ☛ against modern sl[AI]very
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 606
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Nathaniel Snelgrove ☛ Nathan Snelgrove | Give footnotes a spec
02 On the printed page, footnotes can exist in the footer of any page. This makes them unobtrusive to read, since the size of a page is restricted by the physical limitations of books. Your eyes don’t have to travel far. On the web, no such luck: a webpage can be a mile long, so placing footers at the end of the document can turn footnotes into a very un-fun game.
The bigger problem in my mind is #2, and I’ve been contemplating solutions to this for some time.
On the web, I’ve often thought the best solution is using something similar to <aside> or <section role="notes"> in the way Jake describes. Ideally, each “footnote” would directly follow the paragraph it pertains to.
-