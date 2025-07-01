news
Red Hat Official Site: Latest Blog Posts
Red Hat Official ☛ What's new in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.19
Organizations are increasingly leveraging hybrid cloud strategies to gain agility, cost optimization and disaster recovery capabilities. Teams need flexible solutions that allow them to run their workloads on-premise, across public clouds or at the edge. Whether it's to avoid vendor lock-in, leverage services from different providers, or to meet different data and compliance requirements, you can now choose the optimal cloud platform to run your VMs on OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is now available on all leading public cloud platforms and most recently has become available on the following solutions:
Red Hat Official ☛ The Sovereign Cloud Imperative
At this midway point in 2025, you hardly need to be an expert in global geopolitics to feel uneasy about the state of the world. From flare-ups in regional conflicts to volatile trade dynamics have placed fresh concerns on international supply chains for both physical and digital goods, with the potential to affect everyone, everywhere, to some extent.
Red Hat Official ☛ Manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 with Red Hat Insights and Red Hat Satellite
Red Hat Official ☛ LLM compression and optimization: Cheaper inference with fewer hardware resources
We know that open models enable customization without vendor lock-in or prohibitive costs, and this article will guide you through the process of getting started with optimizing open models. Leveraging techniques such as quantization, sparsity and more, we'll learn how to significantly accelerate model responses and reduce infrastructure costs while maintaining model accuracy.
Red Hat Official ☛ A comprehensive benchmarking of Granite and InstructLab models for cybersecurity