Red Hat Official Site: Latest Blog Posts

Organizations are increasingly leveraging hybrid cloud strategies to gain agility, cost optimization and disaster recovery capabilities. Teams need flexible solutions that allow them to run their workloads on-premise, across public clouds or at the edge. Whether it's to avoid vendor lock-in, leverage services from different providers, or to meet different data and compliance requirements, you can now choose the optimal cloud platform to run your VMs on OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is now available on all leading public cloud platforms and most recently has become available on the following solutions: