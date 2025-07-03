7 GNOME extensions I could never switch to Windows and live without

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2025



Quoting: I'd struggle to do without these GNOME extesnions if I moved to Windows —

GNOME is one of the more popular desktop environments available for Linux distros. It's found in the primary release of Fedora and Ubuntu and is relied on by millions to handle everything from managing windows to creating the graphical user interface. What you may not know is that GNOME can be heavily customized through tweaks, custom scripts, and downloadable extensions. The latter can be found on the official GNOME repository, allowing you to quickly alter the way your Linux install performs with a few clicks.