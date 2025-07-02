news
today's howtos
David Bremner: Hibernate on the pocket reform 2/n
How to Check and Enable exFAT Support in Ubuntu
exFAT (Extended File Allocation Table) is a file system developed by Microsoft and widely used for portable storage devices, such as memory cards and USB drives. exFAT bridges the gap between the older FAT32 and the more complex NTFS.
Document Foundation ☛ 📣 The New LibreOffice 25.2 User Guides Are Here!
The LibreOffice community has great news: the Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, and Math User Guides are now available for version 25.2!
[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ Adding in a stand-by spare drive for ZFS on FreeBSD
This is a follow up to Adding in a hot-spare for zfs on FreeBSD from two months ago. The replacement for the returned drive has arrived and after sitting for many weeks on my coffee table, it is installed in r730-03.
Here it is, as found in /var/log/messages – this host is a Dell R730 which has drive cages allowing me to insert the drive without powering off the host.
University of Toronto ☛ The "personal computer" model scales better than the "terminal" model
In an aside in a recent entry, I said that one reason that X terminals faded away is that what I called the "personal computer" model of computing had some pragmatic advantages over the "terminal" model. One of them is that broadly, the personal computer model scales better, even though sometimes it may be more expensive or less capable at any given point in time. But first, let me define my terms. What I mean by the "personal computer" model is one where computing resources are distributed, where everyone is given a computer of some sort and is expected to do much of their work with that computer. What I mean by the "terminal" model is where most computing is done on shared machines, and the objects people have are simply used to access those shared machines.
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Check / Uncheck all in a Table
TL;DR: Unless you have user testing results saying otherwise, maybe put a check-all checkbox outside the table.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Block IP Address on Apache
Website security has become paramount in today’s digital landscape. Apache web servers face constant threats from malicious traffic, spam bots, and potential attackers attempting to compromise server resources. Learning how to block IP addresses on Apache provides a crucial defense mechanism against these security threats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLmap on Fedora 42
SQLmap stands as the gold standard for automated SQL injection testing in cybersecurity. This powerful penetration testing tool helps security professionals identify and exploit SQL injection vulnerabilities across web applications. For Fedora 42 users seeking to enhance their security toolkit, installing SQLmap opens doors to comprehensive database security assessment capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on AlmaLinux 10
Suricata represents one of the most powerful open-source network analysis and threat detection engines available today. This high-performance intrusion detection system (IDS) and intrusion prevention system (IPS) provides comprehensive network security monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Up Nginx Server Blocks on AlmaLinux 10
Nginx server blocks represent one of the most powerful features for hosting multiple websites on a single AlmaLinux 10 server. Server blocks, similar to Apache’s virtual hosts, enable you to configure separate domains with distinct settings, allowing efficient resource utilization and streamlined web hosting management.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RPM Fusion on Fedora 42
Fedora 42 delivers an excellent GNU/Linux experience out of the box, but its default repositories intentionally exclude certain software due to licensing restrictions and patent monopoly concerns. RPM Fusion bridges this gap by providing access to thousands of additional packages that enhance your Fedora system’s capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Asterisk on Fedora 42
Asterisk stands as one of the most powerful open-source communication platforms available today. If you’re looking to set up a reliable VoIP system or PBX on your Fedora 42 server, you’ve come to the right place.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVAS on openSUSE
OpenVAS represents one of the most powerful open-source vulnerability assessment frameworks available today, offering comprehensive security scanning capabilities for networks, systems, and applications. When combined with openSUSE’s enterprise-grade stability and robust package management system, it creates an ideal platform for security professionals and system administrators seeking reliable vulnerability management solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install KDE Plasma on Fedora 42
KDE Plasma stands as one of the most customizable and feature-rich desktop environments available for GNU/Linux systems. With Fedora 42’s release featuring KDE Plasma 6.4, users gain access to enhanced performance, improved Wayland support, and a wealth of modern features that make this combination particularly compelling.
