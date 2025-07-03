Arch Linux 2025.07.01 is here as Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for July 2025 and the first to be powered by the latest Linux 6.15 kernel series, which should give users a boost when detecting hardware, especially on newer devices, but especially on older ones where previous Arch Linux ISOs failed to detect some of the components.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4.1, the KDE Plasma 6.4.2 update makes the “New!” badges applied to newly-installed apps in the Kickoff application launcher more appealing and easier to read and lets users activate the power/session actions using the Enter key in the Kicker Application Menu widget.