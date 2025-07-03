news

Quoting: I don't care that Microsoft is extending Windows 10's support, I'm still moving to Linux —

Around a week ago, I published a piece on why I refused to upgrade to Windows 11 and what I would do instead. Well, during the writing and publication of that piece, Microsoft announced that it was offering a few new ways for Windows 10 users to extend their support. While the original plan was for everyone to pay an annual fee, the new options were totally free of charge and allowed anyone to extend without paying a cent.

So, everything's good, and I can continue using Windows 10, right? Well, no. While the idea of a free security update extension is tempting, I'm simply not going to take the company up on the offer. So, here's why I'm still making the jump over to Linux, even though Windows 10 will get a free boost to its lifespan.