Best Free and Open Source Software

Mlmmj is a simple and slim mailing list manager (MLM) inspired by ezmlm. It works with many different Mail Transport Agents (MTAs) and is simple for a system administrator to install, configure and integrate with other software. As it uses very few resources, and requires no daemons, it is ideal for installation on systems where resources are limited, such as Virtual Private Servers (VPSes).

Although it doesn’t aim to include every feature possible, but focuses on staying mean and lean, and doing what it does do well, it does have a great set of features.

This is free and open source software.