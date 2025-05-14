Best Free and Open Source Software

news
Mlmmj is a simple and slim mailing list manager - LinuxLinks
Mlmmj is a simple and slim mailing list manager (MLM) inspired by ezmlm. It works with many different Mail Transport Agents (MTAs) and is simple for a system administrator to install, configure and integrate with other software. As it uses very few resources, and requires no daemons, it is ideal for installation on systems where resources are limited, such as Virtual Private Servers (VPSes).
Although it doesn’t aim to include every feature possible, but focuses on staying mean and lean, and doing what it does do well, it does have a great set of features.
grub-editor is a GUI application to edit grub configurations - LinuxLinks
grub-editor is a GUI application to edit grub configurations.
It works by editing the /etc/default/grub file.
SymbolEditor is a cross stitch symbol editor - LinuxLinks
The symbol set will be stored in a file and several files can be created depending on the users needs, for example having a Halloween symbol set for Halloween themed patterns.
Each of the files will contain a series of symbols which will be displayed in the symbol library tab. Editing of existing symbols can be done by clicking the entry in the library which will populate the editor with this symbol. Alternatively new symbols can be created and added to the library.
There are a number of tools to aid the designing of symbols, including lines, bezier curves, rectangle and ellipse. Text characters can be selected from any font and the symbols can be mirrored or rotated. Symbols can be filled or unfilled, the line end type and joining style can be changed and the line thickness can be varied.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Parallels Desktop - LinuxLinks
Parallels Desktop is virtualization software for macOS that allows users to run Windows, Linux, and other operating systems on their Mac without having to reboot.
Parallels Desktop is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
Elixir WebRTC is an implementation of the W3C WebRTC API - LinuxLinks
WebRTC is an open, real-time communication standard that allows you to send video, audio, and generic data between peers over the network. It places a lot of emphasis on low latency (targeting values in low hundreds of milliseconds end-to-end) and was designed to be used peer-to-peer.
WebRTC is implemented by all of the major web browsers and is available as a JavaScript API, there’s also native WebRTC clients for Android and iOS and implementation in other programming languages (Pion, webrtc.rs, and now Elixir WebRTC).
