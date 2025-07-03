Applications: Converseen, Kubernetes, and More

Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration, but when it comes to handling specialized hardware like GPUs and other accelerators, things get a bit complicated. This blog post dives into the challenges of managing failure modes when operating pods with devices in Kubernetes, based on insights from Sergey Kanzhelev and Mrunal Patel's talk at KubeCon NA 2024. You can follow the links to slides recording.

The AI/ML boom and its impact on Kubernetes

The rise of AI/ML workloads has brought new challenges to Kubernetes. These workloads often rely heavily on specialized hardware, and any device failure can significantly impact performance and lead to frustrating interruptions.