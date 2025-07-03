news
Applications: Converseen, Kubernetes, and More
-
Supporting Disability Is Our Social Responsibility [Ed: But Wayland People keep contradicting themselves by pushing Wayland]
July is Disability Pride Month, an opportunity for us to consider how we’re serving our disabled community and work on breaking down barriers to access. Last year we had the pleasure of being introduced to Florian—a fully blind cybersecurity enthusiast—and thanks to his feedback we completely rewrote navigation in Onboarding to be more keyboard and screen reader friendly, as well as took another look at Installation and Initial Setup to vastly improve our entire first run experience for blind folks.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Converseen Image Converter Added Revert Check & New Themes
Converseen, the popular batch image converting / resizing application, released new 0.15.0.0 version yesterday. The new release of this popular free open-source app finally added options to choose a different theme, though only few choices are available so far. As you may know, Converseen is a cross platform application works on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Navigating Failures in Pods With Devices
Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration, but when it comes to handling specialized hardware like GPUs and other accelerators, things get a bit complicated. This blog post dives into the challenges of managing failure modes when operating pods with devices in Kubernetes, based on insights from Sergey Kanzhelev and Mrunal Patel's talk at KubeCon NA 2024. You can follow the links to slides recording.
The AI/ML boom and its impact on Kubernetes
The rise of AI/ML workloads has brought new challenges to Kubernetes. These workloads often rely heavily on specialized hardware, and any device failure can significantly impact performance and lead to frustrating interruptions.
-
Peter Czanik: Your first steps configuring syslog-ng
Some of our most active users chose syslog-ng because of its detailed and accurate documentation (https://syslog-ng.github.io/). Later I received complaints that it is too detailed, and we need a tutorial: https://peter.czanik.hu/posts/syslog-ng-tutorial-toc/. This time, I was asked for something even shorter. Here you are!
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Darktable: The Open Source Lightroom Alternative Every Shooter Needs
Darktable brings advanced, nondestructive photo editing and management to Linux—no subscription or proprietary software required.