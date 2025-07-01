news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Hackaday ☛ Chasing A Raspberry Pi Bottleneck
The Raspberry Pi has been used for many things over its lifetime, and we’re guessing that many of you will have one in perhaps its most common configuration, as a small server. [Thibault] has a Pi 4 in this role, and it’s used to back up the data from his VPS in a data centre. The Pi 4 may be small and relatively affordable, but it’s no slouch in computing terms, so he was extremely surprised to see it showing a transfer speed in bytes per second rather than kilobytes or megabytes. What was up? He set out to find the bottleneck.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 available now at $4
As our RP2040 and RP2350 customers go to scale, they often ask us for a wireless solution which provides software and feature-set compatibility with Raspberry Pi Pico-series devices.
CNX Software ☛ Nexus RP2350 LiPo board improves on Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with LiPo battery support, 16MB flash, USB-C port
Zaitronics Nexus RP2350 LiPo is a Raspberry Pi RP2350 board similar to the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, but with various improvements, namely support for LiPo batteries, a 16MB SPI flash, a USB-C port, and a Qwiic/STEMMA QT expansion connector. The Australian company says that apart from those improvements, the board has the same size and pinout as the original Raspberry Pi Pico 2, and if there’s enough interest, a Nexus RP2350 LiPo W board adding WiFi and Bluetooth may also be designed in the future. Nexus RP2350 LiPo specifications: SoC – Raspberry Pi RP2350A CPU Dual-core Arm Cortex-M33 @ 150 MHz with Arm Trustzone, Secure boot OR Dual-core RISC-V Hazard3 @ 150 MHz Either two cores can be used.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi Radio Module 2 (RM2) is officially available for $4
Raspberry Pi has just announced the general availability of the Radio Module 2 (RM2) wireless module with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE connectivity for $4. The Raspberry Pi RM2 wireless module was already available to some select partners, which explains why the Raspberry Pi RM2 was found in the Pimoroni Pico Plus 2 W and SparkFun Thing Plus – RP2350 since the end of last year. The latest announcement just means it’s available to anybody, and documentation like the datasheet has been released publicly.
CNX Software ☛ Hexfellow Y200 IMU – An industrial 9-axis sensor with shock-resistant housing, CAN Bus, and 60V input
The Hexfellow Y200 is a rugged, 9-axis industrial-grade IMU module designed for robotics and AGV applications. It supports direct 12V to 60V input and connects via a CAN Bus interface using a standard XT30 connector. The module produces high-accuracy roll, pitch, and yaw angle output at up to 200Hz, and combines a low-variance accelerometer and gyroscope for stable performance. Its reinforced enclosure and internal potting process enhance shock resistance and durability.
Ruben Schade ☛ The A2DVI gives the Apple II DVI and HDMI output
Those of you who’ve read my ramblings for a while know I’m a CP/M tragic. So while the Apple //e looks spectacular with that VGA output, I may have been using my card in that latter mode more than I expected. I have an entire blog post series pending about this, which I may even work up the guts to post one day.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Name that Ware, June 2025
A big thanks to Chris Combs for this handsome contribution! Despite being 80’s vintage, the board is in mint condition.
Bunnie Huang ☛ Winner, Name that Ware May 2025
I’ll also give an honorable mention to Azeta for doing a great “spirit of the competition” analysis. Thanks for the contribution!