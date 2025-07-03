Latest Tumbleweed Update Marks Myrlyn’s Introduction

news

The openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling-release distribution has published snapshot 20250630, which delivers a mix of core package updates and software enhancements, plus the debut of a significant new component: Myrlyn.

As you informed you earlier, openSUSE’s April 2025 Leap 16.0 beta announcement quietly confirmed a big shift: the traditional YaST stack has been retired in Leap and will enter maintenance-only mode in Tumbleweed, with Myrlyn stepping in as the graphical package-management front end.

Technically, the new tool already covers most of what users expect from YaST’s Software module. Although it also re-uses the longstanding libzypp solver used by YaST and zypper, Myrlyn is a standalone Qt 6/C++ application with no Ruby or YaST dependencies.