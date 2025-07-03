news
Free and Open Source Software
-
iaito - official graphical interface for radare2 - LinuxLinks
iaito is the official graphical interface for radare2, a libre reverse engineering framework.
This is free and open source software.
ddotlp - smart power management - LinuxLinks
ddotlp is a simple service that automatically saves energy by switching your Linux laptop between high-performance and power-saving modes based on how busy your system is.
ddotlp watches how busy your computer is and automatically switches power modes:
High Performance Mode: When you’re actively working (system load > 15%). Power Saving Mode: When your laptop is mostly idle (system load ≤ 15%).
No configuration is needed and uses minimal resources.
This is free and open source software.
fnt - apt for fonts - LinuxLinks
fnt is a tool to download and install fonts.
It helps you to download vector fonts from Debian side, and Google Web Fonts.
This is free and open source software.
ProtonPlus - modern compatibility tools manager - LinuxLinks
ProtonPlus lets you install and manage Wine/Proton based compatibility tools with a graphical user interface.
This is free and open source software.
Banana Pi BPI-F3 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Power Consumption - LinuxLinks
This is a new series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles concentrates on the Banana Pi BPI-F3, an industrial-grade RISC-V development board with SpacemiT K1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPs CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.
The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a low cost RISC-V single board computer designed to be an affordable option for those interested in exploring RISC-V technology. We write a lot about open source software. But open source hardware is just as exciting. I’m testing the 16GB RAM model.
For this article in this series, I’ll focus on the power consumption of the Banana Pi BPI-F3. I’ll see how this board compares to a few other single board computers.
The chart below shows the power consumption of the Banana Pi BPI-F3, compared to the OrangePi RV2 (also RISC-V based), as well as the Raspberry Pi 5, DreamQuest N100, and the Intel NUC (i7-1360P) when each machine is running idle.
CutePeaks - cross platform Sanger Trace file viewer - LinuxLinks
CutePeaks is a user-friendly cross platform Sanger Trace file viewer using the framework Qt5.
It can handle ABIF and FSA file and provide some improvement like sequence editing, regular expression pattern finder and export as vector image. Cutepeaks has been packages for Windows, Mac and Linux.
Despite the major use of Next Generation Sequencing, the Sanger method is still widely used in genetic labs as the gold standard to read target DNA sequences. Very few opensource software are available to explore Sanger trace data and most of labs staff still rely on proprietary software. Moreover, they are not always user-friendly and lack modern look and feel.
This is free and open source software.