ddotlp is a simple service that automatically saves energy by switching your Linux laptop between high-performance and power-saving modes based on how busy your system is.

ddotlp watches how busy your computer is and automatically switches power modes:

High Performance Mode: When you’re actively working (system load > 15%). Power Saving Mode: When your laptop is mostly idle (system load ≤ 15%).

No configuration is needed and uses minimal resources.

This is free and open source software.