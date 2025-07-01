news
Latest on Debian and Ubuntu
Debian Family
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in June 2025
My Debian contributions this month were all Freexian. This was a very light month; I did a few things that were easy or that seemed urgent for the upcoming trixie release, but otherwise most of my energy went into Debusine. I’ll be giving a talk about that at DebConf in a couple of weeks; this is the first DebConf I’ll have managed to make it to in over a decade, so I’m pretty excited.
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities June 2025
Matthias Geiger: Hello world
I finally got around to setting up a blog with pelcian as SSG, so here I will be posting about my various Debian-related activities.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 898
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 898 for the week of June 22 – 28, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu ☛ How to get a job at Canonical
