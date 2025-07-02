news
today's leftovers
-
PC World ☛ 5 common Linux dealbreakers that could ruin your Windows 10 switch
There’s no denying that there are compatibility limitations with Linux that you won’t see with Windows. These issues affect software but also drivers.
Take software as an example. Linux forums users are often miffed that common Windows software like Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite aren’t fully compatible with Linux. There are workarounds to using these programs, of course, but they require a little tinkering.
Driver incompatibility issues are another common complaint, especially the lack of support by manufacturers for GPU drivers.
It seems illogical but GPU drivers aren’t always installed on some Linux distros (the different distributions of the Linux OS) when you first install your system, since standard GPU drivers are closed-source. Lack of driver support can be a big letdown for gamers especially, some of whom complain about acceleration issues with Nvidia graphics cards on Linux systems. (AMD’s Radeon group is better with this.)
-
Windows Central ☛ A Microsoft engineer made a Linux distro that's like a comfort blanket to ex-Windows users — I finally tried it, and I'm surprised how good it is
It reminded me of something that emerged a little while ago that I had yet to have a proper look at. So I'm rectifying that, today.
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
My GSoC 2025 Journey - Part 1
Hi, I'm thrilled to be part of Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2025 with KDE Community, working under the mentorship of Carl Schwan, Claudio Cambra, and Aakarsh MJ. My project, "Modernize Account Management with QML," aims to enhance the account management system in Merkuro, by transitioning its resource configuration dialogs to QML. This blog post introduces my project and shares the progress I've made in the recent weeks.
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Victor Ma: Bugs, bugs, and more bugs!
In the past two weeks, I worked on two things: [...]
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Introducing Canonical builds of OpenJDK
Java has long been the most popular language for software development in large enterprises, with 90% of Fortune 500 companies using it for backend development, particularly in industries like finance, healthcare, and government.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reaches End of Life on 10th July 2025
Ubuntu announced its 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) release almost 9 months ago, on 10th October 2024 and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 24.10 will reach end of life on 10th July 2025.
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) reaches End of Life on 10th July 2025
Ubuntu announced its 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) release almost 9 months ago, on 10th October 2024 and its support period is now nearing its end. Ubuntu 24.10 will reach end of life on 10th July 2025. At that time, Ubuntu Security Notices will no longer include information or updated packages for Ubuntu 24.10.
-
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Alerts fatigue, or would that be journalism fatigue?
Unsurprisingly, the notification area also ended up saturated and discarded as yet another digital dumping ground. I suspect many people don’t even care what’s there, accumulating dozens, hundreds of unread, ignored notifications.
-
-