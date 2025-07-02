today's leftovers

There’s no denying that there are compatibility limitations with Linux that you won’t see with Windows. These issues affect software but also drivers.

Take software as an example. Linux forums users are often miffed that common Windows software like Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Suite aren’t fully compatible with Linux. There are workarounds to using these programs, of course, but they require a little tinkering.

Driver incompatibility issues are another common complaint, especially the lack of support by manufacturers for GPU drivers.

It seems illogical but GPU drivers aren’t always installed on some Linux distros (the different distributions of the Linux OS) when you first install your system, since standard GPU drivers are closed-source. Lack of driver support can be a big letdown for gamers especially, some of whom complain about acceleration issues with Nvidia graphics cards on Linux systems. (AMD’s Radeon group is better with this.)