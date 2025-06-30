Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More

Cron is a vital utility within many Linux distributions that allows jobs to be created and scheduled for running tasks at fixed times and intervals. These cron jobs can be created by the system, software, or the user. They are best used for frequent tasks, such as copying files for backups, performing maintenance, and cleaning up. When specified, Linux will run cron jobs as scheduled and perform the required command or script, and while they're particularly useful for servers, you can run them on just about any device.