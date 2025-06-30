news
Software: Incus 6.14, Wireplumber, GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0, App Center, and More
-
Linuxiac ☛ Incus 6.14 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
Incus 6.14 is out now, bringing security fixes, performance boosts, and new features like S3 backup uploads and customizable snapshot expiry.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Rename Audio Devices on Ubuntu with this ‘Simple’ App
How to easily rename audio devices on Ubuntu with the Simple Wireplumber GUI app. Replace technical audio device names with descriptive labels.
-
GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 series released
Dear community:
I am very happy to announce the release 5.0 series of the GNU Health Hospital Information System (HIS). This release it's the result of a tremendous amount of work that spanned for almost the last two years!
Series 5.0 represent a major leap in functionality, the underlying technology & project development.
-
App Center turns old Ubuntu Software in 24.04, How to Get it Back
App Center disappeared, instead it shows you the old Ubuntu Software in your Ubuntu 24.04? Here’s how to fix the issue.
-
XDA ☛ I tried this self-hosted Cron dashboard for managing my automated Linux tasks
Cron is a vital utility within many Linux distributions that allows jobs to be created and scheduled for running tasks at fixed times and intervals. These cron jobs can be created by the system, software, or the user. They are best used for frequent tasks, such as copying files for backups, performing maintenance, and cleaning up. When specified, Linux will run cron jobs as scheduled and perform the required command or script, and while they're particularly useful for servers, you can run them on just about any device.