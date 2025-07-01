GPD has shared early information about the MicroPC 2 on Indiegogo, describing it as an updated version of its ultra-compact computer for mobile technical tasks and on-site troubleshooting. The device measures about 171 × 110 × 23.5 mm and includes a full physical keyboard along with a screen that can rotate and flip for tablet-style use.

This week, Orange Pi previewed its upcoming Orange Pi Nova, a single-board computer developed in collaboration with Loongson. Announced through Orange Pi’s official channels, the Nova combines the Loongson 2K3000 processor with a range of I/O options and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

Youyeetoo has just launched a platform based on Rockchip’s RK3588 SoC with a modular system-on-module design, targeting industrial automation and edge IoT projects that demand high performance and flexible connectivity. Key features include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, optional 4G connectivity, and dual RJ45 Ethernet ports, including a 1GbE and an extra 2.5GbE port.

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.

Well, the wait is over, and you can now purchase the 7th-gen TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux notebook with either the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processors featuring 16 cores and up to 32 threads, as well as up to 5.4GHz clock speed, matching the performance of the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX.

