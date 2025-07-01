news
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 Linux Laptop Now Ships with AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs
TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 was unveiled in late May 2025 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. However, many customers and some of my readers complained that there’s no AMD version of this beautiful masterpiece.
Well, the wait is over, and you can now purchase the 7th-gen TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Linux notebook with either the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processors featuring 16 cores and up to 32 threads, as well as up to 5.4GHz clock speed, matching the performance of the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX.