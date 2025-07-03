news
Postgres: pgtt v4.4 Released and Event for Postgres 2025
PostgreSQL ☛ pgtt v4.4 released
pgtt v4.4 has been released, this is a maintenance release to fix a search_path error when using pg_dump or when search_path is empty.
Complete list of changes is available here
PostgreSQL ☛ POSETTE: An Event for Postgres 2025 – It’s a wrap
First off—Big Gratitude
POSETTE: An Event for Postgres 2025 is a free and virtual developer event that took place Jun 10-12, 2025—and we owe a huge THANK YOU to everyone who participated in the 4th annual POSETTE—from the attendees to the 45 amazing speakers. We trust you had fun and learned a lot.